Stephen Shankland/CNET

You probably have too many notifications chattering at you from your computer screen, but perhaps you'll be OK with this one: data breach warnings for the websites you visit with Firefox.

The Firefox Monitor service, which arrived in September and is based on the Have I Been Pwned service from security expert Troy Hunt, warns you if your account was among the hundreds of millions affected by data breaches at sites like hacks of Yahoo, LinkedIn, Equifax and other sites. A new feature with the service now pops up a notification if the website you're visiting was affected by a data breach reported in the previous 12 months so you can know better when to check your account.

"While using the Firefox Quantum browser, when you land on a site that's been breached, you'll get a notification. You can click on the alert to visit Firefox Monitor and scan your email to see whether or not you were involved in that data breach," said Nick Nguyen, Mozilla's vice president of Firefox, said in a blog post announcing the development Wednesday.

The service shows that, although data breaches are distressingly common as attackers become more sophisticated, the tools we have to respond to them also are getting better.

Mozilla also made Firefox Monitor available in 26 languages.

"We couldn't have accomplished this feat without our awesome Mozilla community of volunteers who worked together to make this happen," Nguyen said. "We're so grateful for their support in making Firefox Monitor available to more than 2.5 billion non-English speakers."