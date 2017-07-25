CNET

Google's parent company, Alphabet, is still crushing it, despite a huge $2.7 billion antitrust fine from the European Union.

The search giant's latest quarterly results, released Monday, show revenue jumped 21 percent, though profit took a hit following the EU penalty. We discuss whether Google is now too big to fail as it's taken a dominant position in search and digital ads.

Also on today's show, we look at Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's slap fight over over AI; implantable RFID chips for employees; and fact-checking site Snopes' request for donations to keep the lights on.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube.

Fines, schmines! Google is still minting cash. (The 3:59, Ep. 256) Your browser does not support the audio element.

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher