Stefanie Keenan

Kelleth Cuthbert says she would have spent a little more time on her hair and makeup Sunday had she known she was about to become the biggest meme of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Cuthbert, a model in her early thirties originally from Toronto, was actually one of four Fiji Water "ambassadors" assigned to work the awards show. Wearing a deep-blue Marchesa Notte gown "exactly the color of the Fiji Water bottlecap," she said Monday, she circulated with a tray of water bottles, instructed to keep the celebrities hydrated.

It wasn't that Cuthbert ("Kelleth" is an old high-school nickname for "Kelly") lucked out and nabbed a prime spot over the other water ambassadors. It was pure luck she was the one of the four who landed in so many photographs, she told me by phone from Los Angeles, where she now lives.

But since she had no access to social media as she circulated the red carpet, Cuthbert, now widely dubbed "Fiji Water Girl," didn't realize she was becoming perhaps the first meme of 2019 until her work was nearly done.

"I had no idea until right as people were trickling in (to the awards show)," she told me. Attendees had been showing her the social-media buzz building on their own phones, but Cuthbert says she "didn't understand the scope" of her viral fame.

We’re so glad everyone is talking about our water!



*senses ominous presence*



She’s right behind us, isn’t she? #FIJIwatergirl — FIJI Water (@FIJIWater) January 7, 2019

Her water work lit a fire: a spokesperson for Twitter reports there were more than 50,000 tweets about Cuthbert Sunday night. And she also helped the water company earn more than $12 million in ad impressions, marketing analytics firm Apex Marketing Group told Yahoo Finance.

Should her newfound celeb status lead to acting roles or other opportunities, she's willing to dive in. "It's hard to say where (the viral fame) will lead," Cuthbert said.

Photobomber to the stars is kind of a natural role for her.

"I've been photobombing since I was a kid," she said with a laugh. "My family ... we're all a bunch of hams."

She does have a favorite photo of the many she appeared in Sunday: It's the one where she appears behind comic actor Jim Carrey. She remembers the moment, but notes that like all her photobombs, it went by "super fast. It's a split second. [The actors] are all on a mission."

La star de la soirée des #GoldenGlobes ne sera ni Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Lady Gaga ou Jim Carrey, mais est d'ores et déjà la serveuse FIJI Water qui prend la pose sur le tapis rouge derrière les acteur.rice.s. pic.twitter.com/10rin6voHX — CinéCinéphile (@CineCinephile) January 7, 2019

She also has a favorite meme of the ones she's appeared in. It's the one that proclaims, "dress for the job you want, not the job you have." And she says it might encourage her not to neglect her own dressing up in the future.

This is what it means to dress for the job you want, not the job you have. @FIJIWater Fiji water girl...You go girl! pic.twitter.com/QHcUkCX3h1 — Daniela Corrente (@danicorrente) January 7, 2019

Though Cuthbert looked beautiful, she didn't have a stylist to fix her hair and makeup. In fact, she set her alarm to get up early and get ready, then rethought things and slept in.

"No one's really going to be looking at me," she remembers telling herself.

Only millions, it turns out.

