Fiji Girl makes meme splash with Golden Globes photobombs

Pour yourself a glass of the first Golden Globes 2019 meme -- and maybe the first meme of the year.

The awards hadn't even started yet when people began noticing a common thread in red-carpet photos of stars smiling and posing at Sunday night's show in Beverly Hills, California. A lovely brunette woman in a deep-blue gown -- later identified as model Kelleth Cuthbert -- was holding a tray of Fiji water and standing behind the actors in practically every photo.

Jim Carrey? She was there. Dakota Fanning and Luke Evans? There. Cody Fern and Richard Madden? There she was, in the background, tray in hand, almost always making eye contact with the camera. And Twitter loved it.

"Ryan Murphy just greenlit my limited series about the Fiji water girl," one Twitter user wrote. Wrote another, "I am literally going to photoshop the Fiji Water girl into every picture I take from now on."

Ironic how thirsty for attention the Fiji water girl is. pic.twitter.com/WvcfosZj2c — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) January 7, 2019

I am literally going to photoshop the Fiji Water girl into every picture I take from now on #GoldenGlobes #Fijiwatergirl pic.twitter.com/QaNaFGB2TJ — Paul Maddock (@Lgbt_lawyer) January 7, 2019

FYI: I have already written 200 pages of the Fiji Water girl's inner monologue tonight pic.twitter.com/2VvMGRJPW4 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 6, 2019

Ryan Murphy just greenlit my limited series about the Fiji water girl. #GoldenGlobes — Blake (@blakeaparker) January 7, 2019

The Fiji water lady at the #GoldenGlobes is gaining attention online for upstaging the celebrities with her 10/10 smize. pic.twitter.com/qLTXfl1aHA — Muse Buff (@MuseBuffMedia) January 7, 2019

who is she & why doesn’t she have a billboard on sunset?? https://t.co/HWGNk1aFSr — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) January 7, 2019

Fiji water girl stealing the show is my favorite #GoldenGlobes story of the decade. https://t.co/u5pqhA8zJk — Andy Swan (@AndySwan) January 7, 2019

Please lord let it be that she just brought her own tray and water bottles and was able to access the red carpet without actually being hired to do promo work — Cari (@notcawri) January 7, 2019

Fiji Water did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Cuthbert later shared an Instagram photo of herself at the event, with the caption, "Not the worst way to spend a Sunday... #goldenglobesfijigirl#fijiwatergirl."

The bottled water has been the official water of the Golden Globe Awards since 2015, Time Magazine reported, but it's fair to say the brand has never made a splash like this.

First published Jan. 6, 5:20 p.m. PT.

Update, Jan. 6 at 8:21 p.m. PT: Adds model's name and Instagram photo.