Fiji Water calls Golden Globes model's lawsuit 'frivolous'

The relationship between Fiji Water and the woman who helped the drink become the top meme of January's Golden Globe Awards seems to be drying up.

E! News reported that it's obtained court documents files in Los Angeles showing that model Kelleth Cuthbert is suing the brand for unauthorized use of her photograph, likeness and identity.

According to documents cited by E!, Cuthbert says she didn't authorize the company to use cardboard cutouts of her image, among other claims. A photo circulated in January showing singer John Legend leaving a Beverly Hills, California, grocery store with one of those Cuthbert cutouts right behind him.

A representative for Cuthbert did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Fiji Water issued a statement about the legal action.

"This lawsuit is frivolous and entirely without merit," the statement reads. "After the Golden Globes social media moment, we negotiated a generous agreement with Ms. Cuthbert that she blatantly violated. We are confident that we will prevail in court. Throughout our history, we have had a sterling reputation working with talent.

Cuthbert was one of four women hired to hand out water to celebrities at the awards show, but of the four, she was the one who made headlines, showing up in the background of numerous red-carpet photos. Social media users dubbed her "Fiji Water Girl" and shared her image, often with funny captions.

I am literally going to photoshop the Fiji Water girl into every picture I take from now on #GoldenGlobes #Fijiwatergirl pic.twitter.com/QaNaFGB2TJ — Paul Maddock (@Lgbt_lawyer) January 7, 2019

Cuthbert chatted with me after the awards about her newfound fame, noting that she's "been photobombing since I was a kid," and joking that had she known viral fame awaited, she would've spent more time on her appearance.