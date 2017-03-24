FedEx will pay you $5 to use Adobe Flash on your browser

Enlarge Image FedEx

You know when people say "this is so bad, you couldn't pay me to use it"?

FedEx just upped the ante.

The shipping and logistics giant still relies on the often-criticized Flash animation technology to power some of its site, and so has begun offering $5 to customers as a sort of "sorry!" for the trouble.

"We apologize for the inconvenience, but it looks like your browser no longer supports Flash," FedEx's website kindly says. Considering top browser makers such as Google, Mozilla and Apple disable or don't include Flash by default in their Chrome, FireFox and Safari browsers, this FedEx message probably pops up a lot.

The site then goes on to offer $5 as an incentive, though you do have to spend more than $30 on your order because, well, it's not like FedEx is actually just going to give you the money no-strings-attached.

Of course, there's good reason not to take FedEx up on its offer anyway. Adobe Flash frequently struggles against security flaws, which has led companies like Google, Facebook and Apple to actively block it.

FedEx didn't respond to a request for comment about how sorry it feels, and Adobe didn't respond to a request for comment about continued criticism of Flash.