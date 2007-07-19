Featured posts from the CNET Blog Network--July 19

Searchles: searching goes web 2.0 (on Media Sphere)
The search may not be stunning, but Josh Wolf is impressed by the site's video features.
An interview with Matthew Szulik: The culture of Red Hat, the power of open source (on The Open Road)
Matt Asay talks with Red Hat's CEO about open source culture, managing a company and building transparency.
(on The Digital Home)
Forget HD DVD versus Blu-ray, Don Reisinger says its time to switch to video downloads.
EU: ISPs don't have to disclose subscriber names
(on Digital Noise: Music and Tech) The European Union's top court todsays European ISPs don't have to name subscribers whose IP addresses have been linked to illegal activity on file-sharing networks.
