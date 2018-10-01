FBI unlocked an iPhone X by forcing the suspect to use Face ID

Apple/Screenshot by CNET

Your face can and will be used against you.

In an FBI investigation against six Ohio men charged with sexually abusing children and creating child pornography, agents forced one of the suspects to unlock his iPhone X by showing his face to the phone.

On August 10, federal investigators searched Grant Michalski's home in Columbus, Ohio, and found an iPhone X. Agents required him to put his face in front of the phone to unlock it, according to court documents.

"The phone was unlocked pursuant to the facial recognition feature on the iPhone X, and your affiant was able to briefly review the contents of the phone," the document said.

After unlocking the device at Michalski's home through Face ID, investigators found chat logs detailing interests in child pornography.

But FBI agents have not been able to unlock the iPhone X since, after moving the seized device to the agency's Columbus office. While they were able to unlock it on the spot with Michalski's cooperation through Face ID, he hasn't given investigators the password to his iPhone X.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Passwords are much harder for law enforcement to get than biometric locks like Face ID and fingerprint readers. That's because while the Fifth Amendment protects people from self-incrimination, like giving up your password, biometrics don't fall under that same standard.

While passwords are something that only you would know, biometrics like your face and your fingerprints are something that police already obtain through procedural measures like mugshots, legal experts said.

Several court cases involving Touch ID lead to this legal precedence, but this is the first case involving Face ID.

The Justice Department has also criticized Apple for making it difficult to obtain evidence on locked devices. The two were in a heated legal battle over unlocking a iPhone used by the terrorist behind a shooting in San Bernardino, California.

The FBI and the Department of Justice did not respond to a request for comment.

The legal difference between passwords and biometrics is why FBI agents were able to request Michalski to unlock his iPhone X on the spot through Face ID, but did not ask him for the password, and still don't have it. In the FBI's warrant, the agency asked to use extraction devices to pull data out of the iPhone X without requiring a password -- which would include information like deleted photos and text messages.

It's unclear what specific device investigators are requesting from Columbus Police Department to extract that data without a password, but companies like Grayshift and Cellebrite have been known to provide that service to US agencies.

The Columbus Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

In a May article from the Columbus Dispatch detailing the department's digital forensics team, a photo showed a detective running digital forensics software from Cellebrite.