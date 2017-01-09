Our favorite three things out of CES 2017 (The 3:59, Ep. 158)

Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Wrapping up our time at the biggest tech show of the year, we talk up our favorites from the event, including the Hushme "voice mask" and a gadget from Tactai that gives you the sensation of touching things while in virtual reality.

Zero Zero Robotics co-founder MQ Wang visited the CNET stage at CES in Las Vegas and showed off his company's Hover Camera Passport, a quadcopter fitted with a 13-megapixel camera.

We also hit on two big trends at CES: virtual reality and 5G.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

