The "Father of the Internet" is not happy, but is also not without hope.

We caught up with Vint Cerf while at South by Southwest to chat about tech accessibility, and why he's so frustrated with how people design the web. His biggest gripe? That accessibility is an afterthought and not included in the blueprints from the beginning.

Also on the podcast, we chat about what volunteer coders are doing for Louisville, Kentucky, during their weekend hackathons, and if Twitter still has a leg to stand on after Amazon snatched streaming rights to the NFL's Thursday Night Football games.

The father of the internet isn't mad... he's just disappointed. (The 3:59, Ep. 207) Your browser does not support the audio element.

