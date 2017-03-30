'Farsighted' looks into wiring our brains, welcomes Spider-Man

Elon Musk is working on a way for us to interact directly with our data, and the 'Farsighted' show crew dreams of electric sheep. Also, superhero trailers are beating TV.

Elon Musk has launched yet another far-out business. This time it's Neuralink, which aims to meld our minds with our machines. The "Farsighted" show invites you to join in on our discussion of whether "neural lace" is cool or just creepy.

Previously on 'Farsighted'

Join Kelsey Adams, Stephen Beacham, Bonnie Burton, Jeff Sparkman and Eric Mack at 1 p.m. PT for a discussion about brains meeting computers, as well as the DC and Marvel TV shows and movie trailers that have us hyped -- or have our heads meeting our desks. From "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "Justice League," to Netflix's "Iron Fist" and "The Flash," it's a real rollercoaster right now.

The livestream of Thursday's show will be embedded above. You can also watch via YouTube or Livestream and join in the live chat room.

Share your thoughts and questions in the comments below, and tweet with the hashtag #Farsighted.

