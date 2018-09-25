Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald reveals a surprise origin

Warner Bros. Pictures

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald's final trailer posted Tuesday reveals a surprise origin for a very prolific Harry Potter character.

Actress Claudia Kim is playing the human form of Nagini... yes the snake and eventual Horcrux aligned with Harry Potter villain Voldemort. In Fantastic Beasts, which takes place decades before Potter's even been born, Nagini is a "Maledictus" who is a human that's able to transform into a snake, but is cursed to eventually remain a snake for the rest of her life, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Kim told EW that she will be a member of the traveling Circus Arcane where her character will meet Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), the latter who has joined the circus after the events of the first Fantastic Beasts film.

"You've only seen her as a Horcrux. In this, she's a wonderful and vulnerable woman who wants to live. She wants to stay a human being and I think that's a wonderful contrast to the character," Kim said.

This final trailer also includes the younger Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) looking to the Mirror of Erised and seeing even younger versions of himself and Gellert Grindelwald, along with the older version of Grindelwald played by Johnny Depp. Rowling said way back in 2007 that Dumbledore had romantic feelings toward Grindelwald, and it's looking like The Crimes of Grindelwald will be the first Harry Potter story to hash out the complicated relationship between the Hogwarts leader and the dark wizard.

Also making his first appearance is Newt Scamander's (Eddie Redmayne) brother Theseus (Callum Turner), the latter whom is seen asking Newt to pick a side. Newt however does not want to.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will release in Australia on Nov. 15 and in the US along with the UK on Nov. 16.