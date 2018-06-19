Fallout 76's beta will launch first on Xbox One

If you want to be part of Fallout 76's upcoming beta, you have to pre-order the game. We knew that already but here's what we didn't know until now: the Fallout 76 beta will launch first on the Xbox One.

As per the Fallout 76 beta FAQ:

The B.E.T.A. will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC (via Bethesda.net). Stay tuned for exact timing for each platform here and @Fallout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Please note that the B.E.T.A. for Xbox One will begin first, followed by other platforms.

Here's what we still don't know: when the beta begins and the gap between the Xbox One beta launch and other platforms such as the PC or PlayStation 4. We suspect the Xbox One will have a short lead time.

Bethesda didn't immediately respond when asked for comment.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018: A deeper look at Fallout 76

Registering for the beta involves pre-ordering, taking a code you receive (either from the retailer or the digital store) and registering that code at Bethesda.net.

