Watch the first Fallout 76 trailer at Microsoft's Xbox One E3 event

When Bethesda teased Fallout 76 last week, it didn't tell us much: Just that a new game in the franchise was coming, and it would be accompanied by a really catchy cover of "Country Roads."

Now, we know a little bit more. Bethesda's Pete Hines just took the stage at Microsoft's Xbox One E3 event to show the game's first trailer, and offer a few details, starting with a big one: Fallout 76 is the biggest game in the franchise yet -- with a world four times larger than Fallout 4. He also revealed the game's timeline, which, just as fans deciphered from existing Fallout lore, is a prequel that takes place earlier than any other game in the franchise yet.

"Set in the hills of West Virginia," Hines said, "You are one of the first to emerge into a very different and untamed wasteland." And indeed -- it is different. Unlike other Fallout games, the wasteland of West Virginia isn't very old, OR very brown. In fact, throughout the trailer, we can see that players will be treated to a vast, gorgeous landscape, spotted with just as much greenery retaking the cities of humanity as destruction and decay.

It's still not clear how much of the game will be covered in living trees, but it certainly looks like a different, and genuinely gorgeous fallout. We're sure to find out more later tonight, however, at Bethesda's own E3 Showcase.

This is a developing story. Watch the Xbox press conference here for real-time updates.

