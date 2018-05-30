Fallout 76 might be an 'online survival RPG' like DayZ or Rust

As far as game reveal trailers go, the teaser for Fallout 76 that dropped Wednesday morning was little more than by-the-numbers. It follows the Fallout formula perfectly. Nostalgic, old-timey American music? Check. A slow, panning shot that moves from an old-fashioned TV or radio to show a collection of antiques? Yup. A few final shots hinting at the game's setting? Absolutely.

The trailer was predictable, maybe even obvious -- but according to a report from Kotaku, the game itself might not be what you expect of a Fallout game. Sources told Kotaku that Fallout 76 started life as a multiplayer prototype for Fallout 4, but slowly evolved into an online survival RPG that takes inspiration from games such as Rust and DayZ.

The sources say the game will still have quests and a main story, just like traditional Fallout games, but will also have a focus on base building and online multiplayer. On Twitter, Kotaku's Jason Schreier elaborated, explaining that from what he's heard the game isn't necessarily an MMO, but it's "not strictly single-player."

That meshes well with old rumors: The title "Fallout 76" was first mentioned on 4Chan, and was described as a "Rust clone." Another purported leak appeared on Reddit just hours before the announcement, claiming Fallout 76 would be "a game surrounding the base building element."

Although none of these details have been confirmed by Bethesda, they paint a likely picture. One of Fallout 4's biggest additions to the series was a base-building mechanic -- and Rust is a survival game that's very much about building defensible buildings and surviving the onslaught of the wilderness and other players. Considering that the Fallout series takes place in a lawless post-apocalyptic wasteland, a Rust-type game could be a good match.

We've reached out to Bethesda for a comment, but until it responds, this is all just speculation. We'll find out more when the company holds its E3 showcase on June 10.