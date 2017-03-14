You can now hire fake friends to boost your Instagram game

Screengrab from Family Romance by Zoey Chong/CNET

Broke up with an ex and want to show them your life is still great? Japan's Real Appeal service has got you.

Launched by Family Romance, staff members will be sent to pose for photos with you wherever you want, reports RocketNews24. Naturally, you'll then upload the photos to social media to show the world what a spectacular life you lead.

If you're looking to manufacture even more of a false life, you can literally order a party of people to take photos with. The company will let you pick your type, letting you specify different aged and gendered photo-participants.

But be prepared to fork out the dough. Every employee requested costs 8,000 yen (approximately $70, AU$90, £60) for two hours. Any travel expenses incurred must be paid by you too, according to the company, so if you'd like one of them to fly to New York, you might have to pay for a return flight.

But it's worth it for social media supremacy, surely.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.

