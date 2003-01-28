FaceTime launches new IM

FaceTime Communications has released IM Auditor Enterprise, an instant messaging application that enables a business to manage instant messages from a central computer without changing the IM system currently in use. The IM management software follows the company's IM Auditor application, which was designed to help financial-services companies keep track of instant messages as required by federal regulations.

The new edition lets organizations incorporate directories, including Microsoft Active Directory, Sun One Directory and Lotus Domino. It reroutes messages sent within a company's intranet over AIM, Yahoo Messenger and other public IM networks so that they don't breach the company's firewall. In addition, IM Auditor Enterprise lets managers set authorization levels so various employees can have access to certain messages and application capabilities.