Facebook's rumored Portal video chat device could debut soon

Facebook might finally be ready to unveil its rumored video chat device.

The social network will show off the Portal device next week, Cheddar reported on Friday.

It'll come in two screen sizes -- with the larger priced around $400 and the small one for $300 -- and function much like an Amazon Echo Show (right down to having Alexa integration) with social features, the site said, citing anonymous sources.

The device will include a privacy shutter to cover its wide-angle video camera, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to recognize and follow people using it for video calls. It will let you play music, watch video, view recipes and look at news briefs.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Portal was originally rumored to be announced in May, for release in the second half of 2018 with a $499 price tag. Cheddar suggests that the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Russia's use of the site to interfere in the 2016 US election caused the delay.