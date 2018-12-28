Facebook's leaked rulebooks highlight struggles with content moderation

James Martin/CNET

In January, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, stated that he had a lot of work to do in 2018 if he wanted to fix Facebook -- and it seems that resolution will still be on the table in 2019.

Scandal after scandal hit the social media giant this year. And now over 1,400 pages of leaked documents, obtained by The New York Times, has revealed secret rulebooks the company uses to moderate the content on its platform, the way it polices posts and some of the remarkable shortcomings of its 7,500-plus moderators to survey and control the posts from its 2 billion users.

The documents obtained and published Thursday by the Times are purportedly used to advise their thousands of moderators how to deal with any content that may be deemed problematic and "distill highly complex issues into simple yes-or-no rules." The moderation work is outsourced and the Times notes that some moderators are relying on Google Translate to make split-second decisions on what is deemed offensive, hate speech or not.

The Times reported that those employees are sometimes required to leave up posts that could lead to violence because they are unclear of the rules that "don't always make sense."

The investigation was carried out by New York Times writer Max Fisher, who tweeted after the report was released that Facebook is making "many, many mistakes" in their efforts to control the types of content on their platform. Those mistakes include clerical errors which allowed an extremist group to continue posting on the platform in Myanmar and outdated guidelines written on "disorganized PowerPoint presentations" to curb a rising tide of animosity and nationalism in the Balkans.

Perhaps the most damning line in the report discusses Facebook's growing political power as it experiments with different moderation techniques, bans and removal of content.

"In an effort to control problems of its own creation, it has quietly become, with a speed that makes even employees uncomfortable, what is arguably one of the world's most powerful political regulators," Fisher said in the article.

The investigation also suggests that in places where Facebook faces extra government scrutiny, such as in Germany, the content moderation is much tighter than in places with less political oversight. "It's decisions often skew in favor of governments, which can fine or regulate Facebook," according to the Times.

Motherboard had previously reported on some of the internal documents included in The New York Times piece, such as the Facebook rules around "How to action on emojis" -- what content moderators should do if they encounter any eggplants, poop or pray hands -- and the trouble the company has policing locally illegal content in countries such as India and Pakistan.

In 2019, there's still a lot that Facebook needs to do to "fix" some of the problems its existence has created. As Zuckerberg said in early 2018, "The world feels anxious and divided, and Facebook has a lot of work to do". With a content management strategy that seems so aimless and slipshod, there's plenty more work to be done yet.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.

