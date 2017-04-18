1:06 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday didn't shy away from controversy over disturbing videos that were posted to Facebook.

After a lighthearted introduction in which the CEO of Facebook compared its F8 developer conference to the latest film in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise (which is also referred to as "F8"), Zuckerberg turned solemn. He offered his condolences and reiterated the company's position that it will review its "reporting flows" so that users can flag video and other content that violates its policies.

"We have a lot of work (to do) and we will keep doing all we can to keep tragedies like this from happening," Zuckerberg said during his F8 keynote in San Jose, California. He added Facebook is developing artificial intelligence to better flag content on the site.

Zuckerberg's comments come two days after a series of videos by Steve Stephens shooting and killing of Robert Godwin Sr., 74, that was seen on Facebook Live and shared across the platform for more than two hours. The videos once again raised the question of Facebook's role in how it deals with grisly murders, rapes and other inappropriate content.

Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday that Stephens, 37, fatally shot himself following a nationwide manhunt.

After sending his condolences to Godwin's family, Zuckerberg paused briefly in a moment of silence.

