Facebook will use machine learning to fight fake news

Claudia Cruz/CNET

Facebook is doubling down on its war on fake news.

The social networking titan said on Thursday in an updated blog post that it would expand a program to offer related articles on a trending topic that offer fact-check articles and other perspectives. The company added it would use "updated machine learning" to detect more potential hoaxes and send them to third-party fact checkers.

In April, Facebook introduced the related articles program, which offered links to other stories before you even read the shared trending topic.

The company has drawn flak for its role in perpetuating hoaxes and its influence on the presidential election, and has in recent months worked to combat the rise of fake news.

Facebook said the changes would affect how the News Feed worked, and that you would still get stories that were relevant to you.