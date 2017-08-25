Facebook will start bundling your memories for sharing

Enlarge Image Facebook

Facebook's latest feature helps you remember your memories more often.

More than two years ago, Facebook launched its On This Day feature, which combs through your feed to surface meaningful memories and moments that happened in past years. The social network is now using that knowledge to bundle up your recent related memories into monthly and seasonal recaps. And like On This Day, these shareable recaps will appear in your News Feed.

Joining the new memory bundles are celebratory messages for when you hit Facebook friend milestones. Right now, those messages are triggered when you hit a notable number of friends or Likes on a post, but similar messages are planned for the future as well as the ability to share them.

On This Day and Memory preferences have received other recent improvements, too, said Product Manager Oren Hod in a blog post, including making controls easier to access and better content filters for more relevant content.

"On This Day is one of Facebook's most popular experiences and we're excited that this feature is now available to everyone on Facebook," Hod said.