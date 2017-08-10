Introducing Watch Posted by Facebook on Wednesday, August 9, 2017

On Wednesday, Facebook announced that it will be launching Watch, its new video platform for Facebook users. The content will all be original and only available to Facebook users. Today, Facebook shared more of its series for Watch.

Watch will launch with a mix of live video, daily content, sports, cooking, travel and reality shows with Facebook open to adding more content from publishers and creators over time.

Some of the shows currently planned for Facebook Watch are: