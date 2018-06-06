Facebook Watch lines up news shows from CNN, Fox, Univision

Afp Contributor / AFP/Getty Images

Facebook is gearing up to launch a collection of news shows in the upcoming months.

The shows will be exclusive to Facebook Watch, from news publishers like CNN, Fox, ABC News, Univision and others, Facebook said in a blog post Wednesday.

"With this effort, we are testing a destination for high quality and timely news content on the platform," said Campbell Brown, head of global news partnerships, in the post.

This comes shortly after Facebook said it would kill off its Trending Topics section, which has been problematic as the company grapples with it relationship with news.

The first slate of seven shows includes Anderson Cooper Full Circle from CNN, Fox News Update with Shepard Smith from Fox News, and Real America with Jorge Ramos from Univision.

In the statement, Brown said there would be more shows announced in the coming weeks.