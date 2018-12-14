Facebook wants you to pay to watch HBO shows on its own app

Macall B. Polay/HBO

We spend so much time on Facebook, why not watch our Game of Thrones on there too.

Facebook is reportedly in talks with HBO and other pay TV channels including Showtime and Starz to sell their services through Facebook, according to Recode.

Video content would likely be accessed through Facebook's mobile app and the "Watch" video-on-demand hub.

If the deal is settled, the new option would arrive in the first half of next year, according to Recode, citing "industry sources."

Over the past three years, Facebook has been aggressively pushing into video. It's come up with original programs to compete with the likes of YouTube, many of them pulling in numbers Facebook was happy to release. (Jada Pinkett Smith's talk program Red Table Talk is the biggest show with 4.3 million viewers.)

But you don't have to pay to watch those. This would be Facebook's first premium programming.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment.