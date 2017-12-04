Facebook wants to hire 800 people for new London HQ

Ben Lister/AP/Facebook

Facebook opened its new London headquarters on Monday with the announcement that it is creating 800 new jobs in the UK.

The new office is situated just off Oxford Street, the British capital's central shopping hub, and incorporates the company's first in-house startup incubator called LDN_LAB.

"Today's announcements show that Facebook is more committed than ever to the UK and in supporting the growth of the country's innovative start-ups," said Nicola Mendelsohn Facebook vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"The UK's flourishing entrepreneurial ecosystem and international reputation for engineering excellence makes it one of the best places in the world to build a tech company."

The new hires will bring Facebook's UK headcount to 2,300 people by the end of 2018. More than half the staff working in the new office will focus on engineering, making it the company's largest engineering hub outside of the US. The opening of the new office marks the tenth anniversary of the social networking giant's presence in the UK.

"It is great to see a world-leading company like Facebook continuing to invest in London's renowned tech ecosystem, despite the uncertainties surrounding Brexit," said Julian David, CEO of techUK, the British tech industry promotional body. "The message is clear: London is open, and tech is the flag bearer."

