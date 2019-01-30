Facebook users flock to the social network even as scandals grow

Getty Images

Facebook said Wednesday it continued to gain users, a bit of good news for the scandal-plagued social network which started the day with a fight with iPhone maker Apple.

Monthly active users -- the number of people who log on to Facebook every month -- rose 9 percent year-over-year to 2.32 billion in the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31. User growth is crucial for Facebook, which makes it money by selling advertising that's targeted to user interests.

The rise in users comes as the company faced yet another black eye. Overnight, Apple blocked a research app the social network was distributing to iPhone users after it was discovered Facebook had sidestepped the review process. The Facebook Research app paid users between the ages of 13 to 35 up to $20 per month in exchange for letting Facebook access a user's phone and web activity, including personal messages.

The scrape with Apple comes as Facebook, which still posted a 61 percent rise in profits, faces the most serious crisis in its 15-year history. The leadership of CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg has been called into question, particularly after The New York Times reported the executives ignored warnings and deflected blame as scandals mounted. The company has also earned criticism for reportedly giving other tech companies greater access to user data than was previously disclosed. And Facebook's image wasn't helped by a software bug that exposed the photos of up to 6.8 million people to third-party app developers.

The problems, along with growing concerns about how Facebook profits from the user data it collects, prompted calls for users to delete their Facebook accounts. The movement was so widespread that the hashtag #DeleteFacebook trended on Twitter in March for a period.

On Wednesday, Facebook reported that its revenue grew by 30 percent to $16.9 billion in the fourth quarter, beating the $16.3 billion that analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected.

Facebook shares jumped nearly 8 percent in after-hours trading to $162.42.

An uphill battle

Zuckerberg has defended the company's business model, arguing last week in an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal that it allows billions of people to connect with their family and friends for free, and small businesses to sell their products and in turn create jobs.

But the company still needs to prove it's doing enough to safeguard the data of its users given its track record when it comes to privacy. In March, Facebook revealed that Cambridge Analytica, UK political consultancy, harvested the data of up to 87 million users without their permission.

Facebook is also trying to a better job of educating users about how to control the ads they see on the social network. A study published this month by the Pew Research Center showed that 74 percent of adults in the US who use Facebook didn't know the social network keeps a list of their interests and traits for ad targeting.

Meanwhile, Facebook has bigger problems to worry about including the spread of misinformation and election meddling by Russians, Iranians and even Americans.

On Monday, Facebook outlined how it was stepping up its efforts to combat fake news ahead of the European Parliament election in May. The company, which has faced allegations that it's suppressing conservative speech, also revealed more details about a new board it's creating to help review content it keeps up or pulls down.

First published on Jan. 30 at 1:17 p.m. PT

Updated at 1:40 p.m. PT: Adds background.

