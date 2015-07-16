Facebook turning into a mall with stores inside pages

Facebook is turning into a mobile mall.
In this CNET Update, learn about Facebook's new online shopping experiment, and why it's not the only network with a quest to become more like Amazon.
Also in social, the anonymous message-board app YikYak is adding photos. But to keep it anonymous, no faces are allowed. In gadget news, Motorola teases new phones and we look at Misfit's new $20 Flash Link tracker that has some tricks beyond fitness:
