CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

Facebook tries to clean up its act... Is it too late? (The 3:59, Ep. 402)

Plus, net neutrality and Target's next-day deliveries.

Now Playing: Watch this: Facebook tries to clean up its act...is it too late?...
4:31

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

Facebook tries to clean up its act...is it too late? (The 3:59, Ep. 402)

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher 

Next Article: Here in Silicon Valley, it's hard to find jurors for Apple v. Samsung patent trial