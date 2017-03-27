Facebook launches Town Hall to make finding lawmakers easier

Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

Facebook wants to help make it easier to keeping track of who helps shape the laws where you live.

Facebook on Monday launched a new Town Hall feature, which puts together a list of federal and state officials based on your location.

Each official can then either be followed for updates or contacted directly by listing their phone number, address or a link to message them on Facebook (presuming your politician is on Facebook).

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in his announcement of the Town Hall that civic-minded features like this are becoming a bigger focus at his company.

"The more you engage with the political process, the more you can ensure it reflects your values," Zuckerberg said.

Facebook previously rolled out a similar feature during the US presidential election last year, which was focused around helping people make a voting plan to use on Election Day. That feature presented candidates for a variety of offices in random order, and provided access to a variety of background information regarding each one.