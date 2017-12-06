Facebook tops list of best places to work -- again

CNET

If you work at Facebook, count yourself pretty lucky.

And not just for the free meals, on-site health care or new-parent benefits.

But those things probably factor into the social-networking giant being named the best place to work in 2018 by jobs site Glassdoor. And it's probably been a good experience for a while, seeing how this is the third year in a row Facebook has been atop Glassdoor's list of 100 best places to work.

If you don't work at Facebook, there might still be hope for you. Glassdoor said there were 40 newcomers on this year's list, including video game maker Blizzard Entertainment (at No. 28 on the list) and wireless carrier T-Mobile (No. 79). There are also three veterans that have made the list every year since it was introduced 10 years ago, including management-consulting firm Bain & Company (No. 2), search giant Google (No. 5) and Apple (No. 84).

Certainly companies work hard to make their workplaces as appealing as possible to retain talented employees, but there is something mouthwateringly tantalizing in thinking about how In-N-Out Burger came in at No. 4 on the list.

Here's the top 20:

1. Facebook

2. Bain & Company

3. Boston Consulting Group

4. In-N-Out Burger

5. Google

6. lululemon

7. HubSpot

8. World Wide Technology

9. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

10. Ultimate Software

11. SAP

12. McKinsey & Company

13. Keller Williams

14. E. & J. Gallo Winery

15. Salesforce

16. Power Home Remodeling

17. Delta Air Lines

18. Academy Mortgage

19. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

20. H E B