Facebook to stream Premier League matches in Asia in $265M deal

Premier League soccer matches are becoming the next tech darling.

Facebook secured a deal to become the only place to stream Premier League matches in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos starting next year until 2022, in a deal worth about £200 million (or about $265 million), according to a report by the Times of London.

Last month, rival Amazon snapped up exclusive rights to Premier League matches in the UK, another deal signaling technology companies interest in establishing themselves as go-to places to watch sports around the world. Companies like Facebook, Amazon and Twitter have all turned to live sport as a way to claim the title of streaming heavyweight. But live-sports rights are consistently among the priciest -- and deep-pocketed tech companies bidding for them means the costs to broadcast live games could climb higher still.

The Times report, which didn't cite any sources, also said that the Premier League held discussions with YouTube and even Netflix. Netflix has consistently batted away questions about its interest in streaming live sports, saying prices are way overvalued.

Netflix declined to comment. Neither Facebook nor YouTube immediately responded to a message seeking comment.

