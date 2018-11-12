Facebook tackles fake news with new news show on Facebook Watch

Web Summit 2018

Facebook's latest attempt to tackle fake news is a new news show for Facebook Watch.

The new show, Uncovered, will launch in 2019. Each weekly 10-minute episode, designed to be watched on mobile devices, will focus on a single topic.

Uncovered will be produced by the UK's award-winning Channel 4 News. The online show joins other current affairs programming from US networks including CNN and Fox News, launched as part of Facebook's commitment to funding "trustworthy, informative and local" news.