CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Facebook tackles fake news with new news show on Facebook Watch

The latest misinformation-fighting show for Facebook's mobile streaming platform comes from the UK's Channel 4 News.

Web Summit 2018

Krishnan Guru-Murthy of Channel 4 News interviews Christopher Wylie, a key player in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

 Web Summit 2018

Facebook's latest attempt to tackle fake news is a new news show for Facebook Watch.

The new show, Uncovered, will launch in 2019. Each weekly 10-minute episode, designed to be watched on mobile devices, will focus on a single topic.

Uncovered will be produced by the UK's award-winning Channel 4 News. The online show joins other current affairs programming from US networks including CNN and Fox News, launched as part of Facebook's commitment to funding "trustworthy, informative and local" news.

Next Article: Black Friday deals at Walmart: PS4 and Xbox One for $200, Google Home Hub for $99