Facebook yanks iOS user research app that violated Apple policy

Facebook is apparently ending a controversial research program it used to collect data for market research.

The social network will pull the iOS version of the Facebook Research app, through which it collected user data from volunteers about their phone and web activity, according to TechCrunch, which earlier had reported on the existence of the app.

The Facebook Research app is part of a controversial market research program that gave volunteers aged 13 to 35 a monthly payment of $20, in addition to referral fees, in return for downloading the app. That software gives Facebook access to the users' data including web searches, location data and private messages.

Apple confirmed that the app violated its policies.

"We designed our Enterprise Developer Program solely for the internal distribution of apps within an organization," Apple said in an emailed statement. "Facebook has been using their membership to distribute a data-collecting app to consumers, which is a clear breach of their agreement with Apple."

Apple said that any developer who uses an enterprise certificate to distribute apps to consumers will have that certificate revoked -- in this case, to protect Apple's users and their data.

In an emailed statement, Facebook noted that it didn't share the data it got with anyone and that people can opt out whenever they want.

"Key facts about this market research program are being ignored. Despite early reports, there was nothing 'secret' about this; it was literally called the Facebook Research App," a spokesperson said.

In March 2018, Facebook became embroiled in a scandal over the Cambridge Analytica research firm and its sharing of data on as many as 87 million Facebook users. That controversy, along with other aspects of Facebook's handling of privacy issues, took center stage at hearings before the US Congress.

Facebook also disputed the characterization of the program as spying on users.

"It wasn't 'spying' as all of the people who signed up to participate went through a clear on-boarding process asking for their permission and were paid to participate."

The company also downplayed the use of the app by teenagers. "Less than 5 percent of the people who chose to participate in this market research program were teens. All of them with signed parental consent forms," the spokesperson said.

Earlier reports pointed out that the app is similar to Facebook's Onavo Protect app, which Apple previously banned over violations of its privacy rules. Facebook removed the Onavo app in August.

It's unclear yet if Android users will still be able to access the Facebook Research app.

