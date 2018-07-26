Facebook shares plunge after warning of slowing growth

James Martin/CNET

Facebook shares nosedived Thursday morning, chopping more than $100 billion from the company's market value, a day after a similar selloff caused by its earnings report that suggested growth at the social network was slowing.

Shares in Facebook, long one of the steadiest tech investments, collapsed by almost 20% in morning trading to $175 a share. The drop, which followed a nearly 25% freefall on Wednesday evening, is among the largest ever single-day drops in market capitalization, the value of all of Facebook's shares added together.

Behind the plunge: Concerns that Facebook users weren't flocking to the social network in the numbers they had previously. In the US and Canada, the company's core market, the monthly user figure stood flat at 241 million. In Europe, another important market, user figures fell. Growth in both daily and monthly average users, measures of how often members visit Facebook, also missed analyst estimates.

Maybe, investors appear to be considering, we've reached Peak Facebook.

The social network declined to comment on the market reaction to its earnings. On Wednesday, executives said investments in new products, like its much-touted Stories format, had weighed on revenue growth, and that growth will slip by "high single-digit" percentages over the next two quarters.

The stagnant user growth underscores anxiety that Facebook's myriad problems are prompting people to be more careful about using its huge and powerful platform. That would be understandable given a massive data privacy scandal and an ongoing controversy over allowing fake news to remain in its news feed feature. The company has also been vilified for failing to fight Russian trolls who exploited the social network to influence the 2016 presidential election. Just this week, Facebook was slammed for allowing Alex Jones, the InfoWars founder, to level an ugly, unsubstantiated allegation against Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the election.

Earlier this year, CEO Mark Zuckerberg was summoned to Capitol Hill to answer questions about the social network's behavior. The company has also invested in advertising transparency features as well as AI to identify fake news.

"We will continue to invest heavily in security and privacy," Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with investors on Wednesday. "This is our responsibility to keep people safe."

The dovish sentiment hasn't mollified some. On Wednesday, the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting wrote an open letter to Zuckerberg detailing the harassment they endured from conspiracy theorists on the social network after the 2012 massacre. "We have endured online, telephone, and in-person harassment, abuse, and death threats," they wrote in the letter, which was published in The Guardian.

The stock drop may presage a broader investor backlash against Zuckerberg. In the wake of Wednesday's stock rout, investor Trillium Asset Management proposed that Zuckerberg be removed as chairman of the social network, according to Fortune. The investor was cited as blaming Zuck's "mishandling" of the data privacy scandal, which involved consultancy Cambridge Analytica grabbing gobs of personal details about 87 million users, and Russian involvement in the election for the proposal.

Trillium Asset Management didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time investors have called for changes at Facebook. In May, a coalition of that included investors called on fund managers to pressure the company to implement stronger corporate governance. "Facebook has consistently gambled with the rights and well-being of its more than two billion users — as well as the company's future — without adequate consideration of the risks involved," they wrote in a letter.

That future may have arrived.

CNET's Andrew Morse contributed to this report.

First published July 26, 8:04 a.m PT.

Update, 9:04 a.m. PT: Adds more background on Facebook and investor backlash.