Facebook sets new rules to regulate targeted advertising

Facebook is setting up new parameters meant to better inform you about targeted advertising.

Starting July 2, Facebook will require advertisers to tell its users if an ad they're seeing is served up because of info supplied by a data broker, a firm that collects and sells consumers' personal data to businesses. Advertisers will also need to show proof of legally acquired consent from consumers before uploading to Facebook's ad system lists of potential customers supplied by data brokers.

Facebook outlined its new policy in a blog post Wednesday. The social network said users will be able to view the information about the data brokers by selecting "Why am I seeing this?" from the menu on each ad in their news feed. Facebook added that "as always, people can choose to stop seeing ads from a particular advertiser in each ad or through Ad Preferences."

The changes come after Facebook has spent months apologizing for the Cambridge Analytica scandal and promising it will do more to protect user data. On Tuesday, Facebook released its written responses to questions Congress asked CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing in April. Congress queried the Facebook chief about everything from "shadow profiles" to the company's responsibilities in regard to notifying users of data breaches.

