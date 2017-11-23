Facebook Messenger testing Snapchat-style 'streaks' feature

Ask teenagers how many 'streaks' they have going, and they'll know exactly what you're referring to. That's how many people they've been Snapchatting back and forth with for consecutive days.

It's actually addicting, they'll tell you. So much so, Facebook apparently wants in on the game.

Facebook confirmed to Mashable on Wednesday that it's testing out a feature similar to "streaks" in Messenger. As in Snapchat, it uses emoji and a counter to let you know how long your message streak has been going on.

"For example, a lightning bolt may appear next to the name of a person you've messaged with for at least three days in a row, and a counter will indicate how many consecutive days you've been chatting," a Facebook Messenger representative told Mashable.

Twitter user @Case Sandberg was just one person to report seeing the feature:

Messenger is testing out streak counts... Streak counts really bug me. pic.twitter.com/leDRemkSR3 — case (@CaseSandberg) November 22, 2017

Facebook didn't immediately respond to our Thanksgiving Day request for confirmation and comment.

This is just the latest example of Facebook copying Snapchat. Facebook-owned Instagram has lifted everything from Stories to face filters to even ephemeral posts.