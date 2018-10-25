Facebook reportedly working on karaoke app called Lasso

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook is reportedly working on a standalone music video app to battle TikTok, the karaoke app formerly known as Musical.ly.

The social network is developing Lasso, an app that lets you record yourself lip-syncing or dancing to popular songs, TechCrunch reported Wednesday, citing anonymous current and former Facebook employees.

Lasso is designed to compete with TikTok, which was known as Musical.ly before it was purchased by China-based ByteDance for a reported $800 million in 2017. Musical.ly's name was changed in August.

In June, Facebook revealed its Lip Sync Live feature, which lets you perform for friends in real time and read their comments as you sing. On Wednesday, Facebook expanded that feature by allowing artists to use it on their pages and adding lyrics to some songs.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.