Facebook reportedly fires employee accused of stalking women using company resources

Facebook has reportedly fired a security engineer accused of using company resources to stalk women online, reported NBC on Tuesday.

The accusations against the unnamed employee were lodged Sunday by Jackie Stokes, the founder of Spyglass Security. Stokes reported the issue to Facebook, which said it was investigating the issue. The company confirmed to NBC and to Motherboard that it had fired the employee in question.

"I've been made aware that a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online," Stokes tweeted Sunday. "I have Tinder logs. What should I do with this information?"

The social networking giant responded by saying it had strict controls in place to restrict employee access to user data based on job function. "We have a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, and improper behavior results in termination," the company said in a statement.

News of the firing comes a day after Facebook announced it was launching its own dating service. "This is going to be for building real, long-term relationships, not just hook-ups," said company CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaking at the F8 developer's conference in San Jose. The conference is set to continue later today.

Facebook did not immediately respond to request for further comment.