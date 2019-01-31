Facebook removes activity related to alleged Iranian influence campaign

Facebook removed hundreds of pages and accounts originating in Iran that were designed to influence politics and public opinion in other countries, the latest move by the social media giant to combat fake news on its platform.

The social network said Thursday it had taken down a total of 783 pages, accounts and groups that were engaging in "coordinated inauthentic behavior," the language Facebook uses to describe misinformation campaigns orchestrated by people using fake or stolen identities. Misinformation campaigns are designed to exploit divisions in target countries and spread chaos.

Nathaniel Gleicher, who runs cybersecurity at Facebook, said the influence campaigns targeted Facebook and Instagram users in the Middle East and South Asia.

"Anytime you have communities where there is robust conversation happening, where people are congregating, you will see actors trying to target that public debate," Gleicher said in a conference call to explain the action.

Facebook was able to find these accounts, groups and pages through an internal investigation, as well as help from other tech firms, including Twitter, which shared information about the accounts tied to Iran that it found.

"This is an encouraging example of the type of collaboration we're hoping to build across industry," Gleicher said.

The content in the fake accounts was material repurposed from Iranian state media, Gleicher said, but Facebook can't determine the motive behind the campaigns.

Facebook, which has come under fire for failing to rein in fake news, has previously uncovered and interrupted influence campaigns from Iran. In August, Facebook removed 652 pages, accounts and groups related to an Iranian influence campaign.

The removals are part of a larger push by Facebook to detect and remove problem content. The social network has taken pains to report its actions to the public, part of an effort to rehabilitate its image after it failed to stop misinformation on its service in the run-ip to the 2016 US presidential election.

Gleicher said the decision to remove the posts and accounts was made because the authors lied about their identities, rather than the content of the messages.

"In this case, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves," Gleicher said in a blog post. "That was the basis for our action."

Gleicher said Facebook's actions came after continued investigation into the campaign it uncovered in August. The company is working with US law enforcement and lawmakers, as well as officials in "impacted countries," he said.