Dominic Lipinski / PA Images / Getty

Facebook is opening three centers across Europe to train more than 1 million people in digital skills over the next two years, the company said Monday.

The sites will be based in Spain, Italy and Poland and will focus on training in media literacy and online safety for underrepresented groups, Facebook said in a blog post.

The social network also announced 10 million euros ($13.5 million, £9.7 million, AU$16.8 million) of investments in France through its artificial intelligence research site there. The investments come amid Facebook's problems in suppressing fake news and hate speech on its platform. They're also an international expansion of the "Community Boost" program that Facebook launched in the US in November.