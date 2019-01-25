Facebook plans to merge WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram backends by 2020, reportedly

While they'll retain their separate front ends -- the apps -- Facebook may be working on a single underlying messaging platform or protocol on which to base its WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Instagram clients. A shared protocol opens the door to enable communication across the company's diverse chat systems rather than requiring chatters to all use the same app.

According to the New York Times, which cites people working on the project, the goal is to complete the work by early 2020. The new backend would support end-to-end encryption for secure messaging, one of the the main reasons people use WhatsApp.

This isn't surprising from a business standpoint: maintaining separate code bases usually turns out to be impractical after acquisitions for a variety of reasons. But with Facebook's continually declining reputation with respect to the privacy and security (and more) of its users, the idea that it may be able to link a relatively anonymous WhatsApp account with an it-knows-everything-about-the-real-me Facebook or Instagram account doesn't sit well with some people.

Facebook's response to our request for comment:

We want to build the best messaging experiences we can; and people want messaging to be fast, simple, reliable and private. We're working on making more of our messaging products end-to-end encrypted and considering ways to make it easier to reach friends and family across networks. As you would expect, there is a lot of discussion and debate as we begin the long process of figuring out all the details of how this will work.