Facebook now enforcing its stricter political-ad rules in the UK

Getty Images

Facebook is cracking down on political ads in the UK.

The world's largest social network said on Thursday that it'll enforce political-ad rules in Britain starting Thursday. Political advertisers will have to confirm their identity, location and who paid for the advertisement before the ad gets approved to run on Facebook and Instagram.

In May, Facebook rolled out the rules in the US to create more transparency. In October, the company said the rules would be coming to the United Kingdom. To prove their identity and location, British political advertisers must provide a passport, driver's license or residence permit, which'll be checked by a third-party organization.

Facebook will prevent people from running unauthorized political ads, the company said in a blog post. The tech giant will take down political ads without a "Paid for by" disclaimer and place them in the Ad Library, where you'll be able to see who paid for a political ad. Ads related to politics will stay in the Ad Library for seven years.

The social network also said Thursday that UK news outlets are exempt from the political-ad rules. The rules initially applied to ads from news organizations that mentioned "political figures, elections or issues of national importance." Now Facebook won't require established UK publications to get authorized or include their ads in the Ad Library. The social network said it plans to expand this change to the US and other countries next year.

Facebook isn't the only platform that's trying to keep a closer eye on political ads. In May, Google tightened its policy on who can buy political ads in the US. Advertisers have to verify they're US citizens or lawful permanent residents.

The Honeymoon Is Over: Tech is under Washington's microscope. Here's why.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.