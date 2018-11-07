Facebook Messenger's Unsend feature is 'coming soon'

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The long-awaited Unsend feature will hit Facebook Messenger soon.

The feature will give you a 10-minute time limit to take back what you said, the social network revealed in the release notes for Version 191.0 of the iOS app.

"Coming soon: Remove a message from a chat thread after it's been sent. If you accidentally send the wrong photo, incorrect information or message the wrong thread, you can easily correct it by removing the message within ten minutes of sending it," it wrote.

This follows a security researcher revealing that the company was prototyping the feature in October.

Facebook, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, promised in April that it'd add the feature after getting caught deleting messages from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Instagram and WhatsApp, both owned by Facebook, already allow you to delete messages.