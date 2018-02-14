CNET también está disponible en español.

Facebook Messenger gets more excited about your love life

Lovebirds get digital doo-dads like streamlined access to heart-eye emoji and priority placement on each others' contacts lists.

Worldwide, romantic emoji account for three of the top five in use on Facebook.

 Facebook

If you've taken the plunge and declared yourself to be in a romantic relationship on Facebook, the company's Messenger app marks the occasion with some new features for lovebirds.

Starting on Valentine's Day, once you change your status on Facebook, you'll be prompted to open a Facebook Messenger chat with your romantic interest, Facebook said in a blog post Tuedsay. There, you'll be showered with an animated cascade of hearts.

You'll also get a heart-with-eyes custom emoji on display for quick deployment. And your love interest will be promoted to the top of your friends list. Think of the productivity gains!

You may think real-world romance is better than the digital alternative, but plenty of others use Facebook for love. Three of the top five emoji are romantic, Facebook said.

