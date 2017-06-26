Facebook Messenger adds Snapchatty filters to video chat

Facebook

Ever wanted to cry some real-fake tears in a Facebook Messenger video call? (What? No? Well, Facebook is letting you anyway.)

Facebook on Monday said it added new features like animated reactions, filters, masks and effects, and the ability to take screenshots to both one-on-one and group video chats, according to a blog post Monday.

Facebook widened its video chat feature to support group video meetings in December.

Among the options is using one of Facebook's five emoji reactions to hammer home just how much you're feeling love, laughter, surprise, sadness (hence real-fake tears) or anger. Most reactions have different versions depending on whether your face is on or off the screen. Filters can tweaks to black-and-white or make more bold color overlays.

New masks in Messenger video calling include bunny ears and twinkling stars.