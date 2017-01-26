Facebook

The last thing I want to see in a texting or IM conversation is an ad. But that's exactly could happen to Facebook Messenger's 1 billion users.

The social network is now testing ads on the Messenger home screen, right below your conversations with your bffs. For you, that's another ad to gloss over. For Facebook, it's an opportunity for huge profits.

Testing new features and revenue models is part of Facebook's DNA (Facebook Stories being a recent example), but sponsored content can be a double-edged sword. This year Google had to take down 1.7 billion "bad ads" and both companies have taken heat for the fake news phenom​enon, some of which was caused by sponsored content with misleading titles.

The first Messenger test ads will come to Australia and Thailand in the coming weeks. Facebook reassures people that businesses won't be able to initiate a conversation unless you do, so don't worry about your app being filled with chatty spam just yet. The ads won't appear in your conversations until you click to open one first.

Also, Messenger users will have the option to get rid of them. Just go to the drop-down menu and choose to hide or report the specific ad. It isn't clear if that means the ad will disappear from the conversation window or if it will be replaced with a different ad. (I suspect the latter.)

Facebook says that it will examine the data it gleans from this test before deciding whether to expand the ads to the rest of the world. If you don't have Messenger ads yet, enjoy the peace and quiet.