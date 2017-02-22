Facebook Messenger adds international money transfers via Transferwise

Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET

Paying via messaging app is becoming more common, thanks to bots. Facebook Messenger had added another one, via Transferwise, a UK-based global money transfer service.

Facebook Messenger already supports Alipay, international money transfers via Azimo, PayPal, Stripe, and major credit card companies like Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

Transferwise makes payments via bot, which could be useful for some transactions. It also offers rate alerts in case of currency fluctuations, if you're making regular international payments. But if making major financial transactions via bot makes you uncomfortable, you might consider paying via a more standard app interface.

Transferwise's Facebook Messenger bot works for payments between the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Eventually, Transferwise plans to expand across the 50 countries that work with Transferwise's service.