Facebook may let you block certain words, emoji from appearing in comments

SOPA Images

Facebook has been working to combat issues like hate speech and disinformation on its platform. While the social network does what it can to remove toxic content before you ever see it, you may be able to take matters into your own hands with an upcoming feature.

Facebook is reportedly working on a feature that will let you block certain words, phrases and emoji from appearing in comments on your timeline. The feature was uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong, who is known for reverse-engineering apps to find hidden features. In the past, she's exposed Facebook features like the "Your Time on Facebook" tool and its dating app.

Facebook is working on letting users to ban words/phrases/emojis from showing up on their personal timelines



Tip @Techmeme pic.twitter.com/9WpfDXEEu7 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 27, 2018

This new blocking feature closely resembles Twitter's muting options that also let you ban certain words and phrases. Facebook notes that this will prevent you from seeing these words in comments, but the people who post the comments and their friends will still be able to see them.

Since this feature isn't official, there's no word on if or when it'll roll out. But it does seem useful for people who are sick of seeing certain language on Facebook or just want a break from specific topics.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.