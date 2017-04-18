Facebook's Zuck: 'We have work to do to prevent tragedies'

James Martin/CNET

Mark Zuckerberg didn't shy away from the controversy over the disturbing videos that posted on Facebook on Sunday.

After a lighthearted introduction in which the CEO of Facebook compared its F8 developer conference Tuesday to the latest film in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise (the latest of which is also referred to as "F8"), Zuckerberg offered his condolences and reiterated the company's position that it will review its "reporting flows " so that users can flag video and other content that violates its policies.

"We have a lot of work (to do) and we will keep doing all we can to keep tragedies like this from happening," Zuckerberg said during his keynote address. He added Facebook is developing artificial intelligence to better flag content on the site.

Zuckerberg's comments come two days after a series of videos by Steve Stephens shooting and killing of Robert Godwin Sr, 74 that was seen on Facebook Live and shared across the platform. The videos once again raised the question of Facebook's role in how it deals with grisly murders, rapes and other inappropriate content.

Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday that Stephens, 37, fatally shot himself following a nationwide manhunt for him.

After sending his condolences to Godwin's family, Zuckerberg paused briefly in a moment of silence.